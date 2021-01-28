China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Resources Beer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of CRHKY stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 0.38.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

