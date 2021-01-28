Chiliz Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $103.42 million and approximately $45.52 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00913301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.67 or 0.04366873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

