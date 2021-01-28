Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSE:CHS opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

