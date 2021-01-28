Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

NYSE CHWY opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.83 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,511 shares of company stock valued at $61,449,495 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

