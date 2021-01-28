Chevron Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,853. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

