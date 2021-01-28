ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Insider Sells $271,960.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14.

Shares of CCXI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 808,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

