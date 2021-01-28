Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT) Shares Down 4.4%

Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.31 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.31 ($0.62). Approximately 41,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 66,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £28.41 million and a PE ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.47.

In other news, insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 413,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £206,887.50 ($270,299.84).

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services that supports human work and automated monitoring in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

