Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.18. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 594,884 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of £27.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

