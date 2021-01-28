CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Up 28.2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price shot up 28.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 221,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 68,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million and a PE ratio of -18.46.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.