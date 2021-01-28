ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Cap of $41.51 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $491,902.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00016356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00129735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00272082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037048 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

