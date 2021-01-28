Chad M. Cohen Sells 50,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADPT opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 201.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,977 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

