CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.47. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$139.02 million and a PE ratio of -28.33.

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

