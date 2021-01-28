CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

CGI stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

