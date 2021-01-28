C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.64

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.64 and traded as high as $40.48. C&F Financial shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 14,471 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 122.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

