Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,376. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

