Centrica plc (CNA.L)’s (CNA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.11 ($0.69).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 51.54 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.24. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

