Centric Cash Achieves Market Cap of $147,810.71 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $147,810.71 and $85,216.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00047073 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,181,997,690 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

