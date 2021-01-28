Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,986. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

