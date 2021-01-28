Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,986. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Earnings History for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.