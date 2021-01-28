Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,662. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

