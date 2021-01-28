Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,467 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

