Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,226 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,762,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,032,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

