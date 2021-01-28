Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 6,335,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,905,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

