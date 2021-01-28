Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1.80 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.53.

CDEV stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

