Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

