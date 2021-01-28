Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 35,377 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

