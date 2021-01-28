Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

