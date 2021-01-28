Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $162.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $171.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

