Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $4,633,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $176.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

