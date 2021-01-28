Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

