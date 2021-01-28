Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 251,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

CLNC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

