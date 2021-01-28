Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

