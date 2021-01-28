Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

