Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $209.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $221.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its 200 day moving average is $191.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

