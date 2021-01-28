Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,422 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

