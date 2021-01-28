Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

CVE stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,847,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

