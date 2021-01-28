Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Up 27.1%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares were up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 43,319,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,579,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celsion in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

