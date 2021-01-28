Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18 to $0.24 EPS.

CLS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 9,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

