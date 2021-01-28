Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 338,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

