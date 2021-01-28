Celanese (NYSE:CE) Trading Down 5%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.06 and last traded at $119.37. Approximately 1,515,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 887,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

