CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $206,939.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00900874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04409773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

