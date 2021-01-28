CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get CBTX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBTX. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.