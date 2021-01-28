CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
