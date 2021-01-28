Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

