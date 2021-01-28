Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,163 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.09. 103,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

