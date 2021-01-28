CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 6,757 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $441.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

