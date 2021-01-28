Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Tops $12.83 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $5.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00130071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00272481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00066712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

