Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $160.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Longbow Research from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of CSL opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,868,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

