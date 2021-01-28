Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.