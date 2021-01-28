Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 96,019 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,019 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 521,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $31.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.