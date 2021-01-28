Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 146,957 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,957 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.34 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

