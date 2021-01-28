Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

SPHB stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

